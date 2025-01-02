HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Norwich City 1

Luton were beaten for a third game in a row over Christmas as they lost 1-0 to Norwich City on New Year’s Day.
The Hatters had hit the woodwork through Tahith Chong, only for Marcelino Nunez to then pick out the bottom corner with 73 minutes gone to claim all three points. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Used his legs well to deny Marcondes’ low shot in the first period after Town’s defence had been opened up. Had been fairly well protected for most of the contest, with that being one of just two attempts that Norwich managed to get on target. Unfortunately the next one saw Nunez bag the only goal of the game from outside the box, the Belgian left rightly livid with his team-mates for not getting out in time to prevent the City attacker from shooting. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Reuell Walters: 6.5
Great to see him back in the starting XI for the first time since early October as he gave the Hatters some natural balance on the right hand side for the first time in what seems like an age. Part of a Luton defence that had kept threats on their goal to a minimum for the majority of the contest although couldn't quite bring the attacking quality that Town required in the final third on this occasion. Photo: David Horn
3. Tom Holmes: 7.5
Seventh game in a row that the centre half has started as he is now becoming an important member of the Luton defence. Once again stuck to his task well as the Canaries forwards didn't appear they would have much luck in the final third, until Nunez won it. Was a threat in the opposition box as the game progressed, with one downward header saved by Gunn and another lob landing on the roof of the net. Superb sliding block on Barnes when the striker looked destined to make it 2-0 ensured the Hatters still had a fighting chance in the final stages. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 7.5
Continued his own personal good form during the festive period as he once more marshalled Luton's back-line well, getting stuck into his task to prevent Norwich from ever really looking like scoring for large parts of the fixture. Unveiled a long throw which Town can now add to their attacking arsenal, the only problem being he isn’t able to get on the end of them at the same time. Having defended Luton's area well, will be hugely frustrated that Nunez was allowed so much time to pick his spot and win it. Photo: David Horn
