HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Norwich City 1

3 . Tom Holmes: 7.5

Seventh game in a row that the centre half has started as he is now becoming an important member of the Luton defence. Once again stuck to his task well as the Canaries forwards didn't appear they would have much luck in the final third, until Nunez won it. Was a threat in the opposition box as the game progressed, with one downward header saved by Gunn and another lob landing on the roof of the net. Superb sliding block on Barnes when the striker looked destined to make it 2-0 ensured the Hatters still had a fighting chance in the final stages. Photo: David Horn