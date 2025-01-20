HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Preston North End 0

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 6.5

Goalkeeper might as well not have been there for large periods of the contest, such was the lack of adventure shown by a Preston North End side who were clearly happy to leave with a goalless draw from very early on. Didn’t have to field a single shot as there was nothing on target from the Lilywhites, which is rare in a Championship encounter, the only real time his pulse really began to race when Hughes tried to catch him out from distance. Having shipped so many goals already this season, will be more than happy with the clean sheet. Photo: David Horn