HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Preston North End 0

To see how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Goalkeeper might as well not have been there for large periods of the contest, such was the lack of adventure shown by a Preston North End side who were clearly happy to leave with a goalless draw from very early on. Didn’t have to field a single shot as there was nothing on target from the Lilywhites, which is rare in a Championship encounter, the only real time his pulse really began to race when Hughes tried to catch him out from distance. Having shipped so many goals already this season, will be more than happy with the clean sheet. Photo: David Horn
2. Daiki Hashioka: 6.5
One of the four changes to the side made by new boss Bloomfield as he returned to the starting XI for the first time in over a month. Part of a back four that looked far more solid than it has all season, as he was always getting up to challenge in the air, winning 15 challenges according to the stats afterwards. Stuck to his task well, with another 14 clearances and three tackles to his name too. Photo: David Horn
3. Amari’i Bell: 6
With new boss Bloomfield making it clear he prefers a back four defensively during his first game in charge, then the Jamaican international started on the left-hand side. Another who kept things tight and ensured the Hatters weren't breached for the first time in a while, although had things fairly simple was the lack of forward threat from Preston. Kept the ball well and had a few forays upfield, but didn't quite show that attacking intent he has done in the past when there was space to run into at times. Photo: David Horn
4. Tom Holmes: 7
Tried to bulldoze his way through in the early stages from a corner which led to an opportunity for centre half partner McGuinness that ultimately flew wide. Used the ball well as he attempted the most passes from any Luton player, with a success rate of nearly 90%, looking to pick out his midfielders to feet as the hosts tried to build more through the lines than they had done previously. Importantly kept the back door shut with a good degree of confidence, as despite picking up a booking, ensured Town ended their run of five straight losses. Photo: David Horn
