HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Preston North End 1

Luton Town slipped to their first Championship defeat of the season on Saturday as they went down to 1-0 reverse at home to Preston North End.
The visitors scored the only goal in superb fashion through Brad Potts’ flying volley on 18 minutes, with Nathan Jones’ side unable to hit back.
To see how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Keeper had no chance with Potts’ close-range thunderbolt after he escaped at the back post. Handling was once again secure throughout, saving from both Brady and Parrott late on. Looked to get things going quickly and up for a late corner but wasn’t able to be the hero for Luton.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 6.5
His vision to spot Woodrow set up Town’s best chance of the afternoon, while a free kick looked to be testing Woodman until a Preston defender got in the way. Saw most of his crosses cleared away by a resolute back-line though and was caught on the ball now and again.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 6.5
Back into the Championship starting line-up for the first time this season with Osho dropping to the bench and it was a fairly solid performance from the defender as Preston didn't really threaten a great deal when he was around.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 7
Was able to keep an eye on Parrott for the majority of the contest, the on-loan Spurs striker only really going close as the game got stretched and he could find some space inside the area.
Photo: Liam Smith