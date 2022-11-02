HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Reading 0

Luton were held to a goalless draw by Reading at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, their sixth home draw of the season.
Town went close in the first half through Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Alfie Doughty, but suffered injuries to Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer, as the hosts still managed to keep a seventh clean sheet of the season.
To see how the Hatters players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Made an excellent reflex save in the first half when it looked like Reading were about to take the lead, diverting Meite’s low shot away after an error in Town’s defence. Took off acrobatically to bat away Ince’s volley in the second period and collected his crosses impressively, communicating well with his ever-changing defence.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. James Bree: 7
Another who was shunted around, initially beginning as wingback and then moving into the back three as the evening progressed. Set up Cornick for an early chance that he side-footed well wide although got a bit too much on his crosses from the right at times.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Centre half was really relishing his battle throughout the evening with Carroll, looking to be just as physical as the former Newcastle and England forward. Was doing exactly that until the hour mark with yet another excellent display but then suffered a clash of heads and after trying to carry on, had to admit defeat. Early calls for a penalty waved away too when he looked to be wrestled to the ground.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Sonny Bradley: 7.5
Looked to be settling into the contest after being recalled to the starting line-up, with the Royals struggling to create anything noteworthy in the early stages. Desperately unlucky to see his evening ended on the half hour mark when taking a nudge while winning his header, stretchered off after landing awkwardly. Hopefully it is nothing too serious now as he deserves some good fortune.
Photo: Paul Harding