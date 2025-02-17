HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Sheffield United 1

Luton suffered a blow to their efforts towards staying in the Championship this season after a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Anel Ahmedhodzic scored the only goal of the game late in the second period and to find out how Town’s players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Fairly underworked for large slices of the first half, although when called upon, raced off his line to prevent Campbell from opening the scoring with his legs. Under far more threat during the second period, with Brereton Diaz coming into the game and hitting the bar before thumping over. Made another terrific stop from One’s header, but with Ahmedhodzic left totally unmarked just a few yards out, guessed wrong as he was beaten for what turned out to be the game’s only goal. Photo: David Horn
2. Mark McGuinness: 7
Shifted out of the right of the back three with Naismith and Bell both returning, and was giving as good as he got alongside the rest of Town’s new-look back-line who had the upper hand for the first half, making six clearances overall. Although it became a more even affair after the break, with the Blades creating and missing some good chances, a clean sheet appeared on the cards until one spell of pinball with 10 minutes to go, the centre half unable to get out quickly enough, playing Ahmedhodzic onside for the winner. Photo: David Horn
3. Kal Naismith: 8
Was great to see him back in the starting line-up following his transfer window switch from Bristol City and demonstrated he has lost none of the class that he displayed during his first spell with the club. His ability to bring the ball down and maintain possession when it was pumped forward allowed Luton to stay on the front foot in the opening period as he showed all his nous to keep the Blades attackers quiet for large periods. Although it became tougher after the break, the fact he came through unscathed will be a huge bonus for the upcoming matches. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari'i Bell: 7.5
One of a plethora of changes made by Bloomfield after recovering from injury as the Jamaican international added some real balance to the back three, looking far more like the player from earlier in his Hatters career. Displayed the kind of confidence and bravery on the ball that Luton fans had become accustomed to, happy to take it with him when there was no passing channel, playing through the press and then more often than not finding a team-mate. Sent in some good crosses too and has set his standards for the rest of the season. Photo: David Horn
