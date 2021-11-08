HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 0 Stoke City 1

Luton failed to end their hoodoo against Stoke City as they were beaten 1-0 by their play-off chasing opponents on Saturday. Jacob Brown's 34th minute goal was enough to separate the sides as Town couldn't find a leveller, Admiral Muskwe going closest when hitting the bar in the second period. To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 5
Left exposed once more as Luton didn’t learn their lessons from Middlesbrough’s opener, conceding a carbon copy against the Potters. Barely tested afterwards, as he went up for two corners late on, but couldn't be the hero.
2. James Bree: 4
Got into some excellent positions, but with the formation played, it was crucial Town’s full backs delivered and unfortunately his final ball was way off more than it was on. Blasted one chance over and then control let him down late on.
3. Amari’i Bell: 5
Similar to Bree, he wasn’t able to affect the game in an attacking sense as much as he needed to as Town’s delivery into the box was poor all game. Didn't get tight enough to cut the pass off and prevent Stoke scoring their only goal.
4. Reece Burke: 5.5
Brought the ball out from the back at times to try and break through Stoke’s attacking line. Like a number of his team-mates though, went long too often with City gobbling it up. Didn’t get tight enough to Brown for the only goal.