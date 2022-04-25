HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Blackpool 1

Luton were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool in their Championship clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Elijah Adebayo had opened the scoring inside two minutes, only for Dan Potts to foul CJ Hamilton in the second period for a penalty that Gary Madine converted.
To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Harry Isted: 7.5
Given his full Football League and Championship debut and certainly didn’t let anyone down. Handling from crosses was excellent throughout as he came off his line positively too. Little chance with the penalty either.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Peter Kioso: 7
First start at wing-back and after a few shaky moments early on, looked solid for the majority of the contest. Got forward well when possible with one cross finding Campbell for a shot that was blocked.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Amari’i Bell: 7
Couldn’t quite achieve the heights he has in recent weeks, losing his footing now and again. Almost got a touch as Adebayo’s shot went in, but stumble allowed Hamilton’s advance into the area for the penalty.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 7
Impressive in the air once more as he got up well against Madine and the rest of Blackpool’s attackers. Hopefully he has shaken off his injury niggles as Town need all the fit defenders they have for the final few matches.
Photo: Liam Smith