HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Brentford 5

Luton slumped to their second successive 5-1 defeat when hammered by Brentford in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
To find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8
Had the feeling it was going to be a busy day early on as Brentford clearly had the better of things. Wonderful save from Lewis-Potter’s header kept it goalless, but was then beaten by a terrific Wissa strike. Not helped out at all for the second by his defence but after the break, did brilliantly to stop Damsgaard’s low attempt before a quickfire brace ended any hope of Town making a fight of it. Still kept the score down with top stops from Ajer and Mbeumo, until late on Schade made it five conceded for the second successive game. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 5.5
One of four changes as he had a real nervy moment when connecting with Ajer’s cross inside his own six yard box somehow sending it just over his own bar. Had the odd burst when Town could get forward during the first period, which was rare such was the visitors' increasing dominance. Appeared to roll his ankle when making a challenge and despite trying to soldier on, was forced off in the closing stages of the first half. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 4
Part of a defence that finally had three centre halves, but with two just back from injury, they were no match for the high quality Bees forwards, who had gone close before Wissa made the breakthrough. Tried and failed in what was a rather questionable attempt to flick the ball away just before half time allowing Wissa to make it a killer second goal and end the Hatters’ realistic resistance. Taken off at the break, Edwards stating afterwards that he had been suffering with illness all week. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 4.5
Gave Luton a huge boost before kick-off when his name was on the teamsheet for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Deserves huge credit for putting himself up for selection, but didn’t ever look fully fit or anywhere near full speed throughout the 90 minutes as Brentford scored five and could have had even more. Hopefully the match action will see him boosted for Wolves next weekend. Photo: Liam Smith