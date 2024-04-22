HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Brentford 5

1 . Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 8

Had the feeling it was going to be a busy day early on as Brentford clearly had the better of things. Wonderful save from Lewis-Potter’s header kept it goalless, but was then beaten by a terrific Wissa strike. Not helped out at all for the second by his defence but after the break, did brilliantly to stop Damsgaard’s low attempt before a quickfire brace ended any hope of Town making a fight of it. Still kept the score down with top stops from Ajer and Mbeumo, until late on Schade made it five conceded for the second successive game. Photo: Liam Smith