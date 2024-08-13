HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Burnley 4

Luton saw their Championship campaign get off to a nightmare start as they were hammered 4-1 by Burnley at Kenilworth Road last night.
The Hatters trailed 2-0 at the break, as although Tahith Chong pulled one back early in the second half, they conceded twice more allowing the Clarets ran out comfortable winners. To find out how the Town players rated on a disappointing night, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 5
Had wanted to improve his clean sheet record for the Hatters this term, but those hopes went out of the window early on when Brownhill went clean through to slot through his legs. Nutmegged again just before the break by Odobert, and although he made one wonderful save from O’Shea in the second period, couldn’t stop the Irish defender’s downward header from flying in for the crucial third. With heads dropping, the Belgian was also unable to get enough on Vitinho’s late blast as Town disappointingly shipped four on the night. Photo: David Horn
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 5
Started out in the right wingback role but couldn't get into the game for much of the first half as he was well blocked off by the visitors, ending up swapping to the left at times. One chance to get his after-burners on and demonstrate the lightning pace he has to offer, but Esteve just about kept up with him despite the clear head start. Few dangerous crosses, it looked like he might help Town get back in the game after the break, playing his part in the move for Chong’s goal, but his influence waned after the Clarets' well-timed injury break. Photo: David Horn
3. Reuell Walters: 6.5
Had his hands full at times early on, but showcased some real signs of tenacity in the first half as he got stuck into his Burnley counterparts, often coming away with the ball as well. After the break, he was able to offer more of an attacking threat, one cross nodded onto the bar by Adebayo and with Town on top, he showed some wonderful skill to skin his man, the visitors just about clearing his delivery. Despite the result, there were signs of real promise from the youngster, who it's worth remembering, was making his full league debut on the night. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 5.5
The central figure of Town’s hugely inexperienced back three, much was expected from him, despite still being fairly young himself. Looked like he had got things under control once the Hatters went behind, with one excellent clearing header and some fierce tackles, only for the Clarets to soon make it 2-0. Tried to bring the ball forward, particularly in the early stages of the second half when Town had their best spell, but that opened up the spaces for Burnley to capitalise. As the goals went in, Luton's desire to defend dropped, although he did well to block a late attempt that would have made it five. Photo: David Horn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.