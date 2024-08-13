HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Burnley 4

4 . Teden Mengi: 5.5

The central figure of Town’s hugely inexperienced back three, much was expected from him, despite still being fairly young himself. Looked like he had got things under control once the Hatters went behind, with one excellent clearing header and some fierce tackles, only for the Clarets to soon make it 2-0. Tried to bring the ball forward, particularly in the early stages of the second half when Town had their best spell, but that opened up the spaces for Burnley to capitalise. As the goals went in, Luton's desire to defend dropped, although he did well to block a late attempt that would have made it five. Photo: David Horn