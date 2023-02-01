HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Cardiff City 0

Striker Elijah Adebayo’s fifth goal in as many games saw the Hatters defeat Cardiff City on home soil for the first time since 2002 on Tuesday evening.
The forward had missed a penalty with 20 minutes to go, but recovered to power a header into the net with time running out to seal victory.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the night, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Looked to be slightly uneasy in the first half, expecting Robinson’s blast to fly over, only for it to deceive him and clip the top of the bar. After the break he had his wits about him, making a terrific and vital flying stop from Ojo and then came out commandingly to punch a late cross clear, ensuring he picked up another clean sheet.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 8
As far as debuts go, the Leeds United youngster made quite the impression on the Luton faithful. Always an option for his team-mates, he showed everything that is needed from a wingback, eager to get forward and produce some fine deliveries from the flank, plenty of clever skills, plus the desire to get back and defend too. Very impressive indeed.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
First league start since September, and looked good as he attempts to sew down a regular place in the back three once more. His height means Luton stood up to the challenge when Cardiff pumped balls into the area while did bit in joining up with the attacks, finding Woodrow with a good pass that saw the forward off target.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 8
Caught out once early on, he recovered well and in a game where Town needed to dig in and do the ugly stuff to make sure they weren’t breached, he did exactly that, clearing his lines with relish. With the atmosphere quiet it was the skipper who brought the crowd to life by making a crunching challenge as he threw himself into the defensive battle with his usual passion.
Photo: Liam Smith