HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Cardiff City 2

Luton produced a hugely disappointing performances as they were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City on Saturday. The hosts led after 10 minutes through Rubin Colwill's header, before Jordan Clark's first goal of the season just after the hour mark made it all square. Late on, Sean Morrison powered home to win it for the Bluebirds and to find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 6
Thought he had kept out Colwill’s header, but it was already over the line. Kicking hampered during the first half by the strong wind, while got away with one punch that was straight at Collins. Raced off his line late on to prevent a third.
2. James Bree: 3
With wingbacks required to provide the majority of deliveries for Town's front men, he struggled once more. Odd set-piece caused problems, but ill-advised wayward blast at the end and last-ditch corner that flew out summed up his afternoon.
3. Amari’i Bell: 5
One of five changes made by Jones, but didn’t get out in time to apply enough pressure on Ng and prevent his cross for the first goal. Replaced just before the hour mark by Onyedinma as Town tried to go on the attack.
4. Tom Lockyer: 5
Had a great chance to level with a header that was narrowly over. Few good forays forward in the first half, one cross cleared, but part of a Town defence that struggled aerially, Cardiff scoring with two headers and going close with two more.