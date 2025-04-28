HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Coventry City 0

Luton left it late to pick up a massive three points following a dramatic last-gasp win over Coventry City on Saturday.
Shandon Baptiste’s goal in the 90th minute was enough for Town to triumph 1-0 as they now have their future in their own hands when heading to West Bromwich Albion in the last game of the season next weekend. To find out how the Hatters rated on the day, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Deserves immense credit for making himself available to play in the contest following the tragic death of his father in midweek. Showed just what they club means to him though, with the Town supporters demonstrating exactly what they thought of his efforts to play by cheering him before, during and after the fixture, with a standing ovation on 65 minutes too. Had one of his easiest afternoon’s work all season, as with no City shots on target, was able to pick up his fourth clean sheet in eight matches with an alarming ease. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 7.5
Part of a promising first half performance by the Hatters as they completely dominated their play-off chasing opponents who were only able to muster one wayward attempt from Rudoni. Turned down the odd chance to shoot, but was still winning his aerial battles, although with Luton having all of the ball due to the red card for Dasilva, he was taken off at the break to allow Naismith to come on and try make even greater use of the extra possession. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuinness: 7.5
Is becoming a real class act in the back-line for the Hatters as although his heroics weren't needed this week, was still able to prevent a dangerous Coventry front-line from having any real attacks of note until Wright's late header flashed wide. Got involved in the final third as well, as he thought he had a chance of opening the scoring in the first half with one close range prod that was blocked away by a Sky Blues opponent. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 7.5
Showed his versatility for the Hatters as he started off on the left of the back three, but was then moved over to the right for the second 45 minutes to give Town a more balanced defence with Naismith on for Makosso. Main work came in possession as Coventry didn't ever really look like scoring, and he made sure the majority of his passes found their men allowing Luton to stay on the front foot for most of the contest. Photo: David Horn
