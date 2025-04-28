HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Coventry City 0

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 7.5

Deserves immense credit for making himself available to play in the contest following the tragic death of his father in midweek. Showed just what they club means to him though, with the Town supporters demonstrating exactly what they thought of his efforts to play by cheering him before, during and after the fixture, with a standing ovation on 65 minutes too. Had one of his easiest afternoon’s work all season, as with no City shots on target, was able to pick up his fourth clean sheet in eight matches with an alarming ease. Photo: David Horn