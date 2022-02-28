HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Derby County 0

Danny Hylton scored his second goal in as many games to ensure Luton made it three Championship wins in a row for the first time this season by seeing off Derby County 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The forward struck in the 67th minute from Cameron Jerome's knock-down as the Hatters climbed into the play-off places and to find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Jed Steer: 7.5
Looked solid and dependable once more, always eager to come off his line and punch clear when Derby put a cross in. One stunning save in the second half was utterly crucial as he tipped Bird’s fine effort on to the bar and away.
2. James Bree: 7.5
With his confidence boosted, was full of energy again, scampering away on the right hand side when possible to lead some dangerous breaks forward. Might have added some breathing space after being put clean through but denied by Allsop.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Another who showed no signs of letting his good form wane as he put in some threatening crosses from the left, one which Burke eventually volleyed wide. Excellent covering challenge in his own area prevented a Rams goal too.
4. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Started the last four games now and with that, the Welsh international is gaining some real momentum, winning his tussles as he played a key role in yet another clean sheet. Almost set up Jerome for a second with a looping header.