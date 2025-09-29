HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 0

4 . Teden Mengi: 8.5

Was always going to take a while to get going having been out injured since pre-season, but after struggling at times against Lincoln the previous weekend, he kept his place when Bloomfield changed his system. With Town swapping to a back four, he appeared far more at home, Rovers never looking like they would slice the hosts open at will as the Imps had done. Showed real signs of the class act he can be as his positioning was impressive to block some Doncaster attempts away, and was good on the ball too, bringing it out from the back well. Didn't deserve the stick he got for one misplaced pass either, as at least he was looking to find his team-mates' feet rather than just go long. Photo: David Horn