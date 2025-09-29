HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 0

The Hatters scored what turned out to be the winner on 40 minutes through Kal Naismith’s close range header, and to find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Josh Keeley: 7
Had very little to do throughout the afternoon, but swept up things well in the first half, coming outside of his area to clear the danger away. After the break, he had a bit more come his way, timing a sprint off his line perfectly when Olusanya went through, smothering the ball as the substitute's touch was far too heavy. Easy save from Molyneux in what was the only shot on target he faced, although really should have been tested by the midfielder right at the end when he sliced wide. Fifth clean sheet of the campaign too. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 8.5
With Bloomfield shifting him out to an unusual right back position, swapping from the three centre halves he has adopted for the previous eight matches, the defender dug in impressively and got stuck into his new role. His ability to win his tackles was eye-catching throughout, one terrific challenge in the second half when he claimed both man and ball getting home supporters out of their seats too. Defensive stats shone as well, making six tackles in total, with three interceptions and three clearances as on that display, he should get ready for an extended stint on the right now. Photo: David Horn
3. Mads Andersen: 8
Looked far more solid in a more traditional centre half pairing with Mengi as his job was simplified on this occasion, winning two headers, but importantly made eight clearances as well, meaning Rovers' experienced forward Billy Sharp was barely involved, restricted to just 12 touches in his hour on the pitch, ensuring the visitors barely threatened Town's goal even when he went off. Third successive league start for the Danish centre half now too as if he can remain in the side against Blackpool, it will be his longest run in the side since joining in the summer of 2023. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 8.5
Was always going to take a while to get going having been out injured since pre-season, but after struggling at times against Lincoln the previous weekend, he kept his place when Bloomfield changed his system. With Town swapping to a back four, he appeared far more at home, Rovers never looking like they would slice the hosts open at will as the Imps had done. Showed real signs of the class act he can be as his positioning was impressive to block some Doncaster attempts away, and was good on the ball too, bringing it out from the back well. Didn't deserve the stick he got for one misplaced pass either, as at least he was looking to find his team-mates' feet rather than just go long. Photo: David Horn