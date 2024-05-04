HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Everton 1

4 . Teden Mengi: 7.5

Almost looked like he was trying too hard in the first half, going close to scoring an own goal and was then fortunate to escape conceding an early penalty when treading on McNeil’s foot inside the box. There was no such leniency from VAR moments later though, after he needlessly wrestled Branthwaite to the floor from a corner as Everton took the lead. One header almost rebounded in off a team-mate too, but looked more settled in the second period, giving the Everton attackers very little. Put one header over at the right end and tried his luck from range too. Photo: Alex Pantling