HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Everton 1

Luton were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Kenilworth Road last night.
The Hatters fell behind to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty midway through the first half, before quickly equalising thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s 10th goal of the season. Despite plenty of late pressure, the hosts couldn’t force a winner and to find out how Town’s players rated, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8.5
Where would Luton have been without the Belgian this season? Showed his instinctive reactions brilliantly early on when Mengi deflected McNeil’s cross goalwards, as his trailing leg just couldn't quite get enough to block Calvert-Lewin’s penalty. Although Everton were pegged back inside their own half after the break, he still had to make a stunning save from Harrison’s deflected shot, readjusting his feet to claw it away from the top corner, plus also spectacularly turn over Calvert-Lewin’s thumping close range header too. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Fred Onyedinma: 7.5
Preferred to Hashioka in the right wingback slot, he took his time to get fully into things, seemingly not quite having the confidence to take his opponents on in the manner he can. Started to do just that as the half wore on though, one low excellent cross seeing none of his team-mates gamble and get across the front post, with another mazy foray leading to Morris shooting off target too. Made sure he was defensively solid this time as Town kept chances to a minimum, before heading off for Woodrow as Luton altered formation. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8.5
Continued to show the durability that he has discovered in recent weeks with an 11th start out of 12 and carried on with his now customary high level of performance. Ensured that McNeil didn't have a great deal of opportunities to have a pop from range, while delivered some raking passes forward on the right hand side too. Demonstrated a real confidence on the ball to set off on a number of exciting adventures over the half-way line, although just unable to add to his assists tally on this occasion. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi: 7.5
Almost looked like he was trying too hard in the first half, going close to scoring an own goal and was then fortunate to escape conceding an early penalty when treading on McNeil’s foot inside the box. There was no such leniency from VAR moments later though, after he needlessly wrestled Branthwaite to the floor from a corner as Everton took the lead. One header almost rebounded in off a team-mate too, but looked more settled in the second period, giving the Everton attackers very little. Put one header over at the right end and tried his luck from range too. Photo: Alex Pantling