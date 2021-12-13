HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Fulham 1

Luton held league leaders Fulham to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, earning a fully deserved point. Top scorer Elijah Adebayo on target against his former club in the second half to equalise and to find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 8
Impressively solid display in difficult conditions as he showed sound distribution, coming off his line to punch clear twice well. Top reactions to deny Ream after a deflection and excellent handling from Wilson's low effort.
2. James Bree: 8
Crossing had been a mixed bag as he wasted two good opportunities to pick out a team-mate in the first half. Didn't let that, or some of the Town support affect him, with a wonderful free kick for Adebayo to equalise. Might have won it too.
3. Reece Burke: 8.5
Second start in a row for the centre half and he is staking a real claim to stay in the side now. Always happy to get stuck in, winning his headers when Fulham went long and also made some impressive forays on the right hand side too.
4. Kal Naismith: 9
A joy to watch, as he produced some magical moments, including one spin when under pressure in the first half. Solid defensively, while stunning late dribble from his own half which almost led to a winner would have brought the house down.