HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Huddersfield Town 1

Luton finished all square in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg clash against Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.
The Hatters had trailed after just 12 minutes to Danel Sinani’s strike, but levelled with half an hour gone as Sonny Bradley volleyed home Kal Naismith's magnificent free kick.
A cagey second half saw neither side take an advantage to the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday evening and to find out how the hosts rated, see below.
1. Matt Ingram: 6.5
Won’t have been too happy in getting beaten at his near post as Sinani drilled home to put the visitors in front. Got his body in the way of Ward’s header while had little to do after the break as Town’s defence stayed strong.
2. James Bree: 7.5
Lucky not to concede a penalty inside the opening 20 seconds after impeding Toffolo inside the area. Saw a drive flicked over by Nicholls moments later and showed no ill effects of his injury, always an option on the right flank for his team-mates.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
His pace made sure he could get Town out of a few tight spots when needed. Very fluid in his role, as he often ended up in a central position at times when tracking Holmes. Has definitely been one of Luton's most consistent performers this term.
4. Reece Burke: 8
Town’s back three came under real pressure at times in the second period, but they stood firm to make sure they travel north all square. Read the situations well, particularly when Holmes broke late on, in an excellent position to repel O’Brien’s attempt.
