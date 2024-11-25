HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Hull City 0

2 . Reece Burke: 6.5

Great to see him return following five games out with a groin problem, as he moved over to the right back slot with Luton altering their formation. Quickly found out just how speedy Kamara was, the winger racing away from him, picking up a booking for yanking the Tigers attacker down which meant he had to be careful from then on. Managed to keep him at arm’s length just about from then on, before going off midway through the second period, although thankfully the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Photo: David Horn