HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Hull City 0

Luton were able to record a confidence-boosting 1-0 victory over Hull City at the weekend.
The hosts scored the only goal of the game on 33 minutes when centre half Mark McGuinness swivelled to convert Shandon Baptiste’s corner, as the Tigers' wasteful finishing prevented them from grabbing an equaliser. To find how now the Hatters players rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Had barely anything to do in the first half as although Hull were in complete control of proceedings, their best chance saw Pedro glance wastefully wide. City’s poor finishing thankfully carried on after the break, Pedro hitting the post and Bedia somehow volleying off target from close range. The Belgian international then did earn his corn, parrying from Palmer, before a superb stop from the Jamaican international's late effort that deflected off McGuinness. A fifth clean sheet would have been most welcome, especially after that Boro drubbing. Photo: David Horn
2. Reece Burke: 6.5
Great to see him return following five games out with a groin problem, as he moved over to the right back slot with Luton altering their formation. Quickly found out just how speedy Kamara was, the winger racing away from him, picking up a booking for yanking the Tigers attacker down which meant he had to be careful from then on. Managed to keep him at arm’s length just about from then on, before going off midway through the second period, although thankfully the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Photo: David Horn
3. Tom Holmes: 7
Although his main role was defending Town’s goal, he still found time to pop up in the final third and send over two excellent crosses with either foot, one finding the head of Adebayo, who couldn’t divert on target. Stuck to his task manfully when inside his own penalty area though, blocking from Kamara's mazy run and shot and then throwing himself in the way of another blast in stoppage time. The manner in which he celebrated afterwards let everyone know just how much the clean sheet and three points meant to him. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 7.5
Proved to be the match-winner for Luton as he showed all the hallmarks of a striker when swivelling in the box and half volleying into the net before Pandur could react. Might have had a second when absolutely hammering a volley into the top corner only to see Walsh's corner had gone out before reaching him. Bar the odd sliced clearance, he then stood up well to the Hull attack to win his headers and make a number of clearances as Town’s defence were able to get through the contest without being breached. Photo: David Horn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.