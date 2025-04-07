HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Leeds United 1

4 . Amari’i Bell: 8

Part of a back three who have now started their fifth game in a row together and the understanding between the trio is clearly growing, as the Jamaican international turned in easily one of his best individual displays of the season to date. Like Makosso he had his hands full with a tricky winger in Dan James, but did well to keep his opponents' threats from open play down to a minimum. Impressed in the air as well, with some hugely important clearing headers, while on the ball, he slipped in Aasgaard for his second half opportunity. Photo: David Horn