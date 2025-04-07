HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Leeds United 1

Luton produced a spirited display to hold promotion hopefuls Leeds United to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The Hatters had led through Izzy Jones’ first goal for the club on 15 minutes, only for Dan James to equalise just before the half hour mark as the points were shared. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 8
Made a stunning save early on as he clawed away Firpo’s deflection from Solomon’s free kick that was heading for the bottom corner. Kept out the winger’s effort from range too, although had little chance with James’ curler. Wasn't tested too much afterwards as the Hatters were able to keep the White to minimal clear-cut chances, before Bamford came on, reacting well to deny the substitute. Once more came off his line impressively to help his back-line out as he had against Hull the previous weekend. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso (STAR MAN): 8.5
Young defender is belying his age and inexperience by continuing to just get better and better for the Hatters. Up against a tough opponent in on-loan Tottenham winger Solomon, bar one slip early on, he defended his flank brilliantly well. Long throw caused some problems too, but most importantly kept his wits about him to not turn in James’ cross, before a wonderful challenge on Solomon late on ensured Town were able to add another point to their tally. Quickly becoming a real fans favourite. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuinness: 8
Centre half has been one of Luton's most consistent performers in their recent upturn of form as he was at it once more, keeping Whites' leading marksman Piroe to absolutely nothing in terms of goalscoring opportunities throughout the 78 minutes he was on the field. Used his height well with his positioning spot on again, in the right place to make 15 clearances for the Hatters as apart from James' terrific strike, they looked defensively solid against the division's highest scorers. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari’i Bell: 8
Part of a back three who have now started their fifth game in a row together and the understanding between the trio is clearly growing, as the Jamaican international turned in easily one of his best individual displays of the season to date. Like Makosso he had his hands full with a tricky winger in Dan James, but did well to keep his opponents' threats from open play down to a minimum. Impressed in the air as well, with some hugely important clearing headers, while on the ball, he slipped in Aasgaard for his second half opportunity. Photo: David Horn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.