HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Liverpool 1

Luton were just minutes away from recording a stunning first ever home Premier League victory yesterday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.
The Hatters had led through substitute Tahith Chong’s wonderful breakaway goal on 80 minutes, before being breached with just three minutes of stoppage time to go, Luis Diaz’s header beating Thomas Kaminski for a cruel leveller.
To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 9.5
Boss Edwards had spoken in the build-up about how his goalkeeper would need to make some saves if Luton were to get anything and it proved correct. Virtually flawless display from the Belgian who made a number of top stops throughout. Best of the bunch came from Jota in the first half, while he athletically turned over Nunez’s snapshot too. Will be gutted his hopes of a first clean sheet were dashed in injury time. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 9
Looks to be over that tough outing against Burnley with what was his best performance so far. In the wars at times, but he stuck to his defensive duties manfully and was a real threat going the other way. Fired one shot over, his pace allowing him to almost set up Morris, before being a huge part of in Town's magic moment, speeding away to perfectly pick out Chong for the opening goal. Unfortunate that he just couldn't fend off Diaz for the late leveller, although might have won it himself, denied by Alisson. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 9.5
Having got an hour at Villa last week, deserves masses of credit for being able to complete a first full 90 since May and not only that, reach the heights that he did from a defensive point of view. Handled the world class Salah superbly throughout, the Egyptian restricted to just the odd chance all evening. Intercepted, blocked and tackled his heart out, even managing some lovely skill deep into enemy territory to win a corner late on too. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 9
Skipper was front and centre in what was an outstanding defensive display by the Hatters during a game that everyone outside of Kenilworth Road had expected Liverpool to romp home in. Led the way in terms of clearances and blocked shots as although the Reds had chances, Town weren't sliced open in the manner they had been against Spurs. Will now hope the next time Town are back at Kenilworth Road, they can celebrate more than a single point. Photo: Liam Smith