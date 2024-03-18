HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Nottingham Forest 1

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 7.5

Having not had a great deal to do early on, he was thankful to see Burke back in time when Origi's low shot was destined for the bottom corner. After the break, off his line quickly to close the gap when Gibbs-White went through on goal straight after the break, while had to keep his wits about him when Murillo tried to score from inside his own half, backpedalling to tip over the bar. Crucial nick on Elanga's effort that allowed Mengi to complete the clearance before it rolled in, he will hope his excellent displays are rewarded with a first Belgium cap now. Photo: Liam Smith