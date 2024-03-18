HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Nottingham Forest 1

Luton needed yet another late goal to rescue a point in their massive relegation clash against Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Chris Wood’s first half volley had looked to earn victory for the visitors, but that was cancelled out by substitute Luke Berry, who netted his first ever Premier League goal to ensure the Hatters are still in with a fighting chance. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7.5
Having not had a great deal to do early on, he was thankful to see Burke back in time when Origi's low shot was destined for the bottom corner. After the break, off his line quickly to close the gap when Gibbs-White went through on goal straight after the break, while had to keep his wits about him when Murillo tried to score from inside his own half, backpedalling to tip over the bar. Crucial nick on Elanga's effort that allowed Mengi to complete the clearance before it rolled in, he will hope his excellent displays are rewarded with a first Belgium cap now. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 7
Luton’s crippling injury list meant the attacker had to return to his wingback duties, with Kabore moving to centre half. The odd moment of excitement in the first period, a heavy touch letting him down at just the wrong moment, as he didn't have a great deal of opportunity to ever really get the afterburners on. Made some more good runs after the break when pushed further forward, seeing one ended prematurely Toffolo for a booking, he was able to win some corners, as Town made the most of their set-piece threat late on. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8
On a day when Luton needed their defenders to step up for one last time before the international break, he did just that, starting a fourth successive to flight game. Showed great perseverance to not give up once Origi had been set free, making a wonderful last-ditch sliding block to stop the ex-Liverpool man's effort finding the net. Handled the Forest forwards well for the majority, always confident to step out with the ball when the visitors looked to settle for what they had. Clever header from Barkley's corner tucked away by Berry at the death too. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi (STAR MAN): 8
Showed just why England U21s have called him up this week with another excellent defensive display on the day for the Hatters. Thought he had a second top flight goal to add to his tally when scoring from a corner and beginning his own celebration, only for referee Darren England to spot a handball in there and disallow the strike. Kept Luton in the contest when sprinting back to clear his close friend Elanga's attempt off the line which enabled the Hatters to be in a position to salvage a point late on. Photo: Liam Smith