HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Plymouth Argyle 1

Luton were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Plymouth Argyle in their Championship relegation six-pointer at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening.
The Hatters had taken the lead through Jacob Brown’s header early in the second half, the substitute scoring with his first touch, before Maksym Talovierov levelled the contest with 20 minutes remaining to earn a point. To find out how the hosts rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 5.5
Was having a quiet first half before hesitating badly to a long ball over the top and was beaten by Wright’s toepoke as the Belgian was extremely grateful to see the linesman’s flag raised and the goal dubiously chalked off. Didn't look great in possession either, shanking one clearance behind for a goal kick, also putting a number on to the head of Town's opponents. After the break, he came off his line well to collect one cross when Argyle had men over, before being beaten by Talovierov's close range header, an effort that on reflection he might have felt he could have done better with as well. Photo: David Horn
2. Mark McGuinness: 7
On long throw duties in the first period, but they were more often than not headed away by the visitors’ imposing centre halves, as Town kept on trying to chisel away at that avenue, a tactic that was lapped up by the Argyle defence. At the other end, he was keeping things fairly solid for Luton, Plymouth not possessing a great deal of threat, only really opening up once they had fallen behind. Picked up an injury when taking a nasty twist which meant he was off the pitch as the Pilgrims flooded the box twice to score from their second attempt, the Hatters missing his aerial ability hugely in that moment. Photo: David Horn
3. Kal Naismith (STAR MAN): 8
An absolute Rolls Royce at times in the centre of Town’s defence as his ability to read the play kept Plymouth to very few chances, particularly in the first half. Has lost none of his distribution skills either, as with the ball too often lumped up the pitch, he looked to use it more effectively, one incident where he broke up play brilliantly on the half-way line and picked out the run of Nordas a perfect example. Easily Luton's best defender on the night, with 11 clearances to his name and you can only imagine where the Hatters might be if they had a fully fit Naismith for the entire campaign. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari’i Bell: 5.5
With Town often going long to try and hit their strikers, he wasn't able to have any real bursts forward on the left flank during the evening. Was still giving an unflustered performance though as Argyle didn't really look to attack a great deal until the deadlock had been broken and they became slightly more adventurous. It led to an equaliser which the Jamaican international did not cover himself in glory when trying to defend, failing to even get off the ground as Talovierov was gifted a free header from a deep cross in which to beat Kaminski. Photo: David Horn
