HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Plymouth Argyle 1

3 . Kal Naismith (STAR MAN): 8

An absolute Rolls Royce at times in the centre of Town’s defence as his ability to read the play kept Plymouth to very few chances, particularly in the first half. Has lost none of his distribution skills either, as with the ball too often lumped up the pitch, he looked to use it more effectively, one incident where he broke up play brilliantly on the half-way line and picked out the run of Nordas a perfect example. Easily Luton's best defender on the night, with 11 clearances to his name and you can only imagine where the Hatters might be if they had a fully fit Naismith for the entire campaign. Photo: David Horn