HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Portsmouth 0

2 . Christ Makosso (STAR MAN): 8

Having impressed in the second half at Watford, the youngster was given his full debut on the right of the back three as Bloomfield wanted someone to keep pace with Murphy. After a slightly, and understandable, nervy start, he did just that, matching the attacker stride by stride to shepherd out for a corner and then celebrating with the crowd, beginning what could be an instant cult hero relationship. Clearly reads the game well, making some crucial clearances, none more so than when Bishop looked to score at the far post. Decent on the ball too as he has thrust himself into serious contention for the rest of the run-in. Photo: David Horn