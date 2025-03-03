HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Portsmouth 0

Luton picked up a desperately needed three Championship points when beating Portsmouth 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Midfielder Jordan Clark netted the only goal of the game on 25 minutes to secure victory and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Having received the backing of manager Matt Bloomfield in the week, it was a game in which he had very little to do as Portsmouth only managed one shot on target all afternoon. Did command his area slightly better than he has done previously on his way to a welcome second clean sheet in five matches at home, as he came under threat from a few corners, punching clear when needed. Grateful that Ogilvie was so wasteful late on from his free header, but does need to work on his kicking, putting a few straight out of play when Luton were under the pump late on. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso (STAR MAN): 8
Having impressed in the second half at Watford, the youngster was given his full debut on the right of the back three as Bloomfield wanted someone to keep pace with Murphy. After a slightly, and understandable, nervy start, he did just that, matching the attacker stride by stride to shepherd out for a corner and then celebrating with the crowd, beginning what could be an instant cult hero relationship. Clearly reads the game well, making some crucial clearances, none more so than when Bishop looked to score at the far post. Decent on the ball too as he has thrust himself into serious contention for the rest of the run-in. Photo: David Horn
3. Kal Naismith: 8
Back in the team following his absence at Watford and showed just what the Hatters were missing on a miserable day in Hertfordshire, putting in yet another hugely influential display in the centre of Town's back three. It's not just about his stats either, making nine clearances and winning nine aerial challenges, but the way in which he reads the game and marshals the defence shone through. Late on, he cajoled McGuinness into digging deep, although was slightly fortunate his handball inside the area wasn't spotted. If he can stay fit, Town have a real chance of staying up. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari'i Bell: 7
Positioned himself well in the early stages as he was in the right place to deflect Bishop’s attempt behind and allow the Hatters to build into the game, one of two blocks he made, along with five clearances. Pressed well too, as he was hauled down by Ritchie for one of the three bookings that Portsmouth picked up in the first period. Became far more of a battle for him in the second period, as the visitors kept switching the ball to his flank where half time substitute Gordon was a constant threat, Luton just about clinging on to pick up a precious three points. Photo: David Horn
