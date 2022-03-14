HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 QPR 2

Luton passed up the chance to move into fourth place in the Championship with a 2-1 defeat at QPR yesterday.
The Hatters had led through Cameron Jerome's fifth of the season, but then conceded twice after the break, Andre Gray converting from the spot and Rob Dickie winning it late on.
To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. James Shea: 6.5
Had very little to do throughout bar an early shot from Odubajo that he parried aside. Hoped that Gray was going to go central with his penalty while looked to have been impeded from the corner as QPR won it.
2. James Bree: 7.5
His cross led to Jerome’s opener, while he was part of a defence that appeared very solid during the first half, with Rangers not looking like they were ever going to break through. That they did twice was through no fault of the full back either.
3. Amari’i Bell: 7.5
Another who will be scratching his head as to how he finished up on the losing side, particularly after the Hatters looked so comfortable during the first half. Went close to putting Luton back in front too, blazing into the side-netting.
4. Reece Burke: 8
Was relishing the battle against the QPR attackers, making some crunching challenges and bursts forward when he could which brought the home fans off their seats. Continues to impress this season.