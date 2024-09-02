HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 QPR 2

Luton slumped to yet another disappointing defeat on Friday night as they lost 2-1 to QPR at Kenilworth Road.
The Hatters had led 1-0 thanks to Jimmy Dunne’s own goal on 18 minutes, only to concede twice in quick succession after the break, Nicholas Madsen and Michael Frey on target. To find out how the Town players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Didn’t have a great deal to do in the first period as QPR’s shooting was off when they got within range of his goal. After the break, he was still having a fairly quiet night until Luton’s defending simply fell apart in front of him, given no real chance for either of the goals, Madsen and Frey left completely unmarked to pretty much pick their spots. Saved Town from conceding a third with a quite brilliant save to paw out Dunne's deflected header late on, but his team-mates couldn't make the most of it. Photo: David Rogers
You wouldn't think he was still only playing his first few games of senior football, the former Arsenal youngster showing some real maturity to turn in yet another impressive performance. One of the main bright points for Luton on what was another difficult evening, he prevented the visitors having too much joy when attacking down his side, winning five tackles throughout the 90 minutes. Another tenacious display, as he broke forward well in the latter stages, just unable to create an equaliser. Photo: David Horn
First league start of the season for the centre half after he got through 45 minutes against the same opponents in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup exit. Was looking to get involved at both ends as Town were able to shut their opponents out in the first half, while he let fly with two ambitious efforts in an attempt to double the Hatters' lead. Didn't reappear for the second period though as he was replaced by Mengi to ensure there was no chance of another injury lay-off occurring. Photo: David Horn
Appeared assured in the first half, winning his headers, also sliding into a strong tackle to get the ball back for the Hatters. Big role in the opening goal when his effort was parried by Nardi, rebounding into the net off Dune. With Luton looking good, he then made a huge mistake in opting to leave a long clearance forward, which having won seven aerial battles was a strange decision. Immediately in trouble and out-muscled by Frey as the QPR man found Madsen to level. When another goal soon followed, he was withdrawn in Town's bid for an equaliser. Photo: David Horn
