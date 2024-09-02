HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 QPR 2

3 . Reece Burke: 6.5

First league start of the season for the centre half after he got through 45 minutes against the same opponents in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup exit. Was looking to get involved at both ends as Town were able to shut their opponents out in the first half, while he let fly with two ambitious efforts in an attempt to double the Hatters' lead. Didn't reappear for the second period though as he was replaced by Mengi to ensure there was no chance of another injury lay-off occurring. Photo: David Horn