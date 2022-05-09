HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Reading 0

Luton picked up the victory they needed to secure a Championship play-off place by beating Reading 1-0 on Saturday.
Forward Harry Cornick netted the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time, with a moment of real ingenuity, stealing the ball from visiting goalkeeper Orjan Nyland’s toes and then sidefooting into the empty net.
To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Matt Ingram: 7.5
Can firmly consign the Fulham nightmare to the past as the keeper had a much happier time of it against Reading. Two solid saves from Ejaria and Morrison, he was positive in everything he did, kicking well and coming off his line when needed.
2. James Bree: 8
Such a boost to have him back as Luton look far more threatening. One magnificently whipped free kick almost converted by Bradley, before another set-piece didn’t miss the bottom corner by much, also curling narrowly wide in the second half.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8
One of Luton’s most consistent performers this term delivered again as he broke up the Royals attacks and always looked to get forward himself. Important clearing header at the back post helped Town record yet another clean sheet.
4. Reece Burke: 8
Formed a secure back three with Reading unable to create the opportunities required to spoil Town’s play-off party. Supported the attack when the chance arose as well with one inviting cross headed over the top by Jerome.
