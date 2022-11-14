HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Rotherham United 1

3. Gabe Osho: 6

Moved over to the right of the back three in a slight reshuffle from midweek, but didn’t get the start he wanted, a ball out of defence leading to the move that saw the Millers go ahead so early on. Wasn’t put under a great deal of pressure for the rest of the opening 45 minutes, making way before the hour mark as Luton switched formation.

Photo: Liam Smith