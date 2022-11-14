HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Rotherham United 1

Luton hit back to earn yet another point in the second tier as they drew 1-1 with Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
After Jamie Lindsay gave the visitors a lead inside 60 seconds, the Hatters were indebted to a last minute equaliser from substitute Luke Berry to ensure they took something from the contest.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Back in the side after illness halted his ever-present start to the season but was picking the ball out of his net inside a minute when Town’s defence failed to clear and Lindsay broke the deadlock. Was pretty well protected after that, gathering Bramall’s free kick at the second attempt, the only other effort on target from the Millers.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 6.5
Returned to his wingback role after being moved into the back three during midweek, Osho switching sides and it was from his corners that Luton have some of their best opportunities, his team-mates unable to make the most of them, Lockyer, Adebayo and Morris all putting headers wide of the target.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 6
Moved over to the right of the back three in a slight reshuffle from midweek, but didn’t get the start he wanted, a ball out of defence leading to the move that saw the Millers go ahead so early on. Wasn’t put under a great deal of pressure for the rest of the opening 45 minutes, making way before the hour mark as Luton switched formation.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 7
Wasn’t able to sign off for Qatar with the clean sheet he would have wanted, but the defender still delivered another good showing at the heart of Town’s defence, especially aerially, into double figures when it came to headers won. Captain’s armband too with Bradley and Potts missing, he almost featured at the other end, glancing Bree's corner over the top.
Photo: Liam Smith