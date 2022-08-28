HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Sheffield United 1

Luton made it two games unbeaten as they held one of the promotion favourites Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.
Striker Carlton Morris put the Hatters ahead with his second goal of the season, heading in Amari’i Bell’s cross, but Oli McBurnie levelled early in the second half to ensure the Blades left with a point.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8
Keeper was once again not overly troubled by the Blades attackers until an unmarked McBurnie volleyed past him from close range. As it has been so far this term, handling was spot on, making sure Brewster and Doyle’s long-range shots were collected in the closing stages as Town got the point they deserved at the very least.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 9
How he didn’t get an assist on the night remains a mystery. Sent over cross after cross that were right on the money only to see his team-mates fail to make the most of them. If he carries on supplying such quality on the flanks, it surely can’t be long before a few are tucked away.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8.5
One superb block in the second period prevented the Blades from scoring as he also made a vital clearing header over his own bar when the visitors threatened to find the net at the back post. Enjoyed the odd foray forward too as he is another getting back to last season’s impressive form.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8.5
Remained at the heart of Luton’s back three and gave a solid performance when United looked threatening. Dominated the air against the visitors’ forward-line, winning six of his battles according to the stats. If he keeps this up, could be pushing his way back into the thoughts of the Wales selectors ahead of their World Cup squad announcement.
Photo: Liam Smith