HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Sheffield United 3

3 . Reece Burke: 6

In for Mengi who was suffering with an ankle injury as like the rest of Luton’s back three, found their opponents tough to deal with at times, giving away some big chances, particularly during the first half. Looked to get involved at the other end, with one volley deflected wide, but little he could with the penalty awarded against him, when the ball hit his outstretched arm. Off after the break as the Hatters looked to get more attackers on when trailing 2-1. Photo: Liam Smith