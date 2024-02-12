HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Sheffield United 3

Luton fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to fellow relegation rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.
The Hatters trailed 2-0 at the break, Cameron Archer racing through to score and James McAtee netting from the penalty spot.
Carlton Morris pulled one back from 12 yards early in the second period, only for Vini Souza to add a third with 18 minutes left to seal victory and to find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 6.5
Should really have been picking the ball out of his net twice before the visitors eventually scored such was the ease at which they got through Town's back-line, McAtee and Archer particularly wasteful. Finally was when Archer gave him little chance as a penalty by McAtee soon followed. Good starting position saw him clear the danger from well outside of his own box in the second period, but couldn’t get close to Souza’s clinical finish. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene: 6
Having had Newcastle defender Dan Burn’s number from the word go last week, there were high hopes he could do the same against a struggling Blades back-line this weekend, but they never fully materialised on a tough afternoon for the hosts. Plenty of possession in which to do and threaded Adebayo through for one half chance, but other than that, unable to ever really stretch his legs and get at, or in behind, a solid visiting defence. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 6
In for Mengi who was suffering with an ankle injury as like the rest of Luton’s back three, found their opponents tough to deal with at times, giving away some big chances, particularly during the first half. Looked to get involved at the other end, with one volley deflected wide, but little he could with the penalty awarded against him, when the ball hit his outstretched arm. Off after the break as the Hatters looked to get more attackers on when trailing 2-1. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 5.5
Early header bounced wide, but with Luton’s defence having a collective off day, he struggled against Archer’s movement. After the Blades missed two golden chances, Town didn't heed the warning, as he looked to have things under control against the visitors' £18m man, only to lose out to the striker who raced away to beat Kaminski. With Luton then 2-1 down after the break, appeared to have done well to stop another foray forward only to get caught again as Souza was free to put the result beyond doubt. Photo: Liam Smith