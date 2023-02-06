HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Stoke City 0

3 . Reece Burke: 8

Back-to-back starts for the first time since September as his return to the back three has coincided with successive shut-outs. Gives Luton such a presence defensively, but also in the final third as he often overlapped Drameh to send over some inviting crosses that were well cleared away. Good ball out to Woodrow led to Town's best opportunity of the second half too.

Photo: Liam Smith