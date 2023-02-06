HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Stoke City 0

Luton made it three Championship victories in a row by defeating Stoke City 1-0 at the weekend.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu scored the only goal of the game early on, firing into the bottom corner from 22 yards, as the Hatters remained fourth in the table.
To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5 -
One moment in the first half when Baker’s curling attempt didn’t miss by much, the USA international had to keep his wits about from range, denying the midfielder after the break. Another good commanding punch late on, his clean sheet was only ever really threatened when a skied defensive clearance saw Wilmot nod home, but a foul on the keeper meant it was chalked off.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 7.5
Looks a high class addition to the Town squad, as he was able to spin away from his man and burst down the right flank, earning Tymon a booking in the process. Unfortunate to see a late challenge on his opponent led to the Potters player being stretchered off, but he completed another highly impressive hour in a Luton shirt.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8
Back-to-back starts for the first time since September as his return to the back three has coincided with successive shut-outs. Gives Luton such a presence defensively, but also in the final third as he often overlapped Drameh to send over some inviting crosses that were well cleared away. Good ball out to Woodrow led to Town's best opportunity of the second half too.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Welsh international maintained his high level of recent performances as he made sure that Gayle and Brown had little to work with when the ball was delivered into the area. Went close from one of Doughty’s corners at the back post and will be absolutely loving Town’s miserly efforts in recent weeks.
Photo: Liam Smith