HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Sunderland 1

Luton picked up a fifth home draw of the season at the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland.
To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Made a strong save with his left hand from Clarke in the first half and then had a running battle with Diallo, making two good stops, one from a low free kick and then protecting his near post later on. Saw his woodwork come to the rescue twice in the opening period, as although he wasn’t stretched that much after the break, couldn’t keep out Embleton’s leveller.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. Alfie Doughty: 8
First home start after joining in the summer in an unusual right wingback role, but was a major part of Town’s impressive opening 45 minutes, inches away from turning in Morris’s cross early on and heading against the inside of the post. Demonstrated his skill and delivery with his supposedly weaker right foot to find Morris for his goal, although retaliatory booking after being cleaned out by Cirkin meant he had to be careful. After the break, cross-shot almost deceived Patterson, before being replaced with 20 to go when tiring.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. James Bree: 7
Remained in the back three with Town short of defensive options, which meant his forays on the right hand side were limited, Doughty taking that role on. Corners caused some danger inside the area, but his final ball from open play didn't quite hit the heights it has done previously, often cut out by the visiting defence.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 8.5
Defender continued his excellent form with another sublime display at the back, particularly aerially as when Sunderland put the ball in the box, he was there time and time again to power his headers away. Made some great challenges to win possession back and only when he was moved out of the centre of the back three did the visitors find a way through to restore parity.
Photo: Liam Smith