HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Sunderland 1

2. Alfie Doughty: 8

First home start after joining in the summer in an unusual right wingback role, but was a major part of Town’s impressive opening 45 minutes, inches away from turning in Morris’s cross early on and heading against the inside of the post. Demonstrated his skill and delivery with his supposedly weaker right foot to find Morris for his goal, although retaliatory booking after being cleaned out by Cirkin meant he had to be careful. After the break, cross-shot almost deceived Patterson, before being replaced with 20 to go when tiring.

Photo: Liam Smith