HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Sunderland 2

Luton suffered an undeserved 2-1 defeat to Sunderland at Kenilworth Road last night.
The Hatters fell behind to Chris Rigg’s goal early in the second half, as although Elijah Adebayo equalised, Romaine Mundle quickly curled into the bottom corner to win it for the Black Cats. To find out how the Town players rated during the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Busy in the opening few minutes touching Neil’s blast over and repelling Browne’s close range backheel. Quietened down considerably with Luton in the ascendancy, but that changed in the second period when he was unable to stop Rigg slamming home the opener. Produced a smart stop from Cirkin although given little protection as Mundle was then allowed to pick out the bottom corner. Went forward in stoppage time for a late corner, but couldn't mark his birthday in style. Photo: David Horn
2. Daiki Hashioka: 7
First start since May with Burke missing out through injury and early on, he was able to take up a more natural position at times when moved out to right back in a fairly fluid Town defensive set-up. One nervy touch that was pounced on, he looked to be up to the pace of things fairly quickly, displaying a good spring to win a number of headers against his Sunderland opponents. Thought he had an assist to his name too when nodding Doughty's corner on for Morris only to see the offside flag raised. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuiness: 8
Carried on with the physical approach that had shone through against Watford as after Town got through a sticky opening few minutes, they were able to keep threats to a minimum in the first period, the defender imposing himself, also somehow getting away with the most blatant shove on Isidor by the touch-line as well. Looping header from yet another corner was tipped away by a flying Patterson, but after the break he couldn't stop Rigg getting away to score, as Isidor curled around him to win it. Looked to hit Morris in the closing stages but the Black Cats held firm. Photo: David Horn
4. Tom Holmes (STAR MAN): 8.5
Shook off the injury he suffered against Watford to keep his place in the back-line and turned in a fine performance, as he got stuck into the visitors, winning a number of tackles using whatever means possible, positioned well to make a crucial block too. Looked good with the ball at his feet as well, using possession and setting off on a fair few forays upfield, often pressing the Sunderland defence. Might have equalised too, hammering an attempt over, but surely in the conversation to become a first team regular now. Photo: David Horn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.