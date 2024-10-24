HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Sunderland 2

3 . Mark McGuiness: 8

Carried on with the physical approach that had shone through against Watford as after Town got through a sticky opening few minutes, they were able to keep threats to a minimum in the first period, the defender imposing himself, also somehow getting away with the most blatant shove on Isidor by the touch-line as well. Looping header from yet another corner was tipped away by a flying Patterson, but after the break he couldn't stop Rigg getting away to score, as Isidor curled around him to win it. Looked to hit Morris in the closing stages but the Black Cats held firm. Photo: David Horn