HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Swansea City 0

Carlton Morris scored the only goal of the game on 39 minutes to secure the triumph, tapping home when Alfie Doughty’s cross wasn’t gathered by visiting keeper Andrew Fisher.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon then see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Put Tuesday’s error behind him with a confident display that began with some good handling from Cundle's low drive at his near post. Main action was to come off his line bravely to grab the ball before the Swans forwards could get a chance after the break, also batting away Whittaker’s late effort to pick up a 14th clean sheet.
2. Cody Drameh: 8
Had an indirect hand in the only goal as his low cross-shot eventually found its way out to fellow wingback Doughty to set up Morris. Some cool defending under pressure, while remains an excellent outlet for the Hatters with his willingness to get forward on the right. One superb crossfield pass almost led to a second for Clark too.
3. Gabe Osho: 8.5
Another who is playing through the pain barrier, but still managed to give a terrific display at the back. Continued his determination to bring the ball out from defence with City resorting to fouling him in a bid to stop him. One bit of skill saw him fire over the top and then dug in when Swansea pushed for an equaliser late on.
4. Tom Lockyer: 8.5
With Town’s defence transformed under Edwards, he was also happy to make the odd burst out from the back. A threat from set-pieces, the Welsh international saw one attempt cleared by Fulton. Got away with one when Cooper blocked his clearance only to scoop over, keeping things away from Luton’s goal after that. Dominated when City went long, with seven aerial battles won.
