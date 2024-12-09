HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Swansea City 1

Luton’s worrying form continued with a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City on Saturday.
The hosts had taken the lead on 17 minutes through Elijah Adebayo’s fourth goal of the season, only to concede an equaliser in the second period to Matt Grimes’ excellently-taken strike. To find out how the Hatters rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski (STAR MAN): 9
The reason why Town picked up a point on the afternoon as he made some absolutely terrific saves. First half he changed direction brilliantly to parry Cullen’s attempt that deflected off his own team-mate, before parrying Tymon's blast away as well. After the break, he got enough behind Gorco's effort to shovel away, as he reserved his best stop from the midfielder, flying to his left to fingertip behind superbly. No chance with the equaliser but kept it at 1-1 when using his legs well to prevent Bianchini from winning it late on. Photo: David Horn
2. Daiki Hashioka: 5.5
Played in the wingback role once more with Town swapping formation again, as some miscommunication with Krauß halted one attack from bearing any fruit. After the break, he combined well with Adebayo for Luton’s best chance of the second half, also winning three important headers as he did his best to deal with the visitors' tricky midfielders. At the other end though, only made three crosses all game as the Hatters were pushed back into a defensive shape for the majority of the fixture. Photo: David Horn
3. Tom Holmes: 5.5
One of four changes to the side as he came in for the injured Mengi, lining up on the right of the back three. Solid enough at times when the ball was in the air, as he made some important clearances for Town, but his pace was quite clear when City looked to get down the flanks or through the lines, which was often. Use of possession wasn't the greatest either, with only half of his passes finding an orange shirt. Could be set for an extended run in the side now with injuries beginning to bite. Photo: David Horn
4. Mark McGuinness: 6.5
Centre half was Luton’s better performers on the day, although that wasn't too hard with what was going on around him, as he tried to defend his box admirably, even though City still managed to get 20 shots off, 10 of them on target. Did prevent that number from being even higher with nine clearances, also winning two headers, as he demonstrated some good positional sense at times, sliding in well to make one excellently-judged tackle. Photo: David Horn