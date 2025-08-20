HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 0

1 . Josh Keeley (STAR MAN): 8

Summer signing was one of the main reasons behind Luton picking up the three points on the night, as the hosts conceded far too many chances in the first half. His advanced position meant he was able to deny Mullins from just outside his area when the forward went clean through, before he also reacted well to save from Wright’s header. More good reaction prevented Kerr from scoring as he threw out a strong left hand, although did have one iffy moment when dropping a cross that saw Kerr hit the bar. Thankful to his woodwork again when Aimson's shot beat him, as although after the interval it was far quieter, he was always there to sweep up the danger well. Photo: Liam Smith