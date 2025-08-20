HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Luton Town bounced back to winning ways when beating Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.
Midfielder George Saville scored the only goal of the game on nine minutes, and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the night, see below.
1. Josh Keeley (STAR MAN): 8
Summer signing was one of the main reasons behind Luton picking up the three points on the night, as the hosts conceded far too many chances in the first half. His advanced position meant he was able to deny Mullins from just outside his area when the forward went clean through, before he also reacted well to save from Wright’s header. More good reaction prevented Kerr from scoring as he threw out a strong left hand, although did have one iffy moment when dropping a cross that saw Kerr hit the bar. Thankful to his woodwork again when Aimson's shot beat him, as although after the interval it was far quieter, he was always there to sweep up the danger well. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Gideon Kodua: 7
One fine break in the first half when he burst on to Yates’ backheel and probably should have won a penalty as his opponent appeared to get man and then a bit of the ball, the referee only opting to give a corner though. Did then show his defensive side as well, as from the set-piece, he sprinted back when Wigan broke away and made a superb sliding challenge to block a shot behind. Ran out of juice somewhat in the second period, but thankfully it was only cramp that forced him off. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Nigel Lonwijk: 6.5
Finally got a chance to play in his preferred role as moved away from the wingback role where he hasn't looked comfortable and dropped into the right hand side of the back three. Oddly, Luton's defence didn't quite look as solid as they would have wanted in the opening 45 minutes, as Wigan were able to get a number of shots on goal. That changed after the interval though as Town looked far more comfortable and had a firm grip on proceedings. Brilliant clearing header at the death too which quite possibly prevented the Latics from equalising. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Mark McGuinness: 7
Looked far more comfortable in the centre of Town’s back three having been on the right at Bradford on Saturday. Unable to slide in and stop the ball reaching Mullins early on, but Keeley's positioning saw the keeper come to Luton's rescue as the Hatters' back-line came under increasing pressure due to possession being given away far too regularly. That changed in the second period, the defender helping his side snuff out any real threats, also using the ball well himself. Strong aerially and late on, produced a scorpion kick-like attempt that was dropping in but for Aimson's crucial clearance off the line. Photo: Liam Smith