HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 1

1. Ethan Horvath: 8

Is the main reason Luton are still in the hat for the fourth round with a magnificent save from Naylor’s looping header in stoppage time, while he was impeded as Wigan thought they had won it from the corner. Slightly fortunate to win another foul when pocket was picked by Lang earlier, but unlucky to see his defence fail to react to another great stop from the Latics forward in the first half when the visitors took the lead.

Photo: Liam Smith