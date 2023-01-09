HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wigan Athletic 1

Luton played out a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in their home FA Cup third round clash on Saturday.
The visitors had gone ahead when Tom Naylor scored with 17 minutes gone, but levelled in first half stoppage time as Harry Cornick scored his first goal of the season.
Town weren’t able to scored a second after the break though, and were indebted to a fine save late on from Ethan Horvath, with an even later winner from the Latics ruled out for an infringement.
To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 8
Is the main reason Luton are still in the hat for the fourth round with a magnificent save from Naylor’s looping header in stoppage time, while he was impeded as Wigan thought they had won it from the corner. Slightly fortunate to win another foul when pocket was picked by Lang earlier, but unlucky to see his defence fail to react to another great stop from the Latics forward in the first half when the visitors took the lead.
2. James Bree: 6.5
Struggled with his final ball in the first half as too often his crosses were misguided and went straight out of play. Improved after the break as he got down the right flank well, linking up with Burke and then Doughty, but couldn’t set up a winner. Corners caused problems at times, although would have wanted his set-pieces to lead to more clear-cut opportunities on goal.
3. Reece Burke: 7.5
First start since September as his return from injury will give manager Edwards a real boost going forwards. Looked solid enough as part of the back three, and got the chance to stretch his hamstrings after the break when Luton attempted to up the tempo, overlapping Bree when the opportunity presented itself. Replaced just after the hour mark as he continues to build up his match fitness.
4. Gabe Osho: 8
Free from suspension he was able to take his place in the centre of Town’s defence and was one of Luton’s stand-out performers on the day. One wonderful crossfield delivery in the first half, he went on to display his full passing range after the break, stepping through the Wigan press and arrowing some wonderful balls to either flank to get Luton on the front foot.
