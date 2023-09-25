HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Luton got their top flight campaign up and running with a first point of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Despite dominating, the hosts fell behind on 50 minutes when Neto opened the scoring, only for Carlton Morris’s penalty midway through the second period ensure the contest finished all square.
To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
After a first half in which the Town stopper had little or nothing to do, he was then beaten with the first shot on target when Neto slammed home, ending his hopes of a first clean sheet. Big double stop from Kilman and Lemina though shortly afterwards which crucially kept Luton on level terms allowing the Hatters to take a point through Morris’s penalty. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 7.5
Wingback was eager to get forward once more to carry on his efforts from the Fulham game. Although Luton’s main threats came down the left hand side, he was still fully involved, making some terrific sliding challenges. Advanced when possible too, his cross earning Town a vital penalty when it deflected against the hand of Gomes. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8
Up to four consecutive starts now for the centre half as he continued his injury-free start to the campaign. Defended solidly, with some excellent positioning in the first half, until Neto set off after the break, beaten by the attacker’s trickery in the area for the opener. Kept any other threats to a minimum and gives Luton such a positive outlet as well, never afraid to venture forward, with some good deliveries into the box. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Put in a real shift as Luton looked like the side who reached the top flight last term. Tangle of legs with Bellegarde saw the Wolves man rightly sent off for kicking out, as the only slight aberration he made all game was punished, unable to stop Neto from cutting in to put the visitors in front. Showed off a wonderful passing range throughout though, drilling some terrific crossfield balls to the flanks and an outside of the foot attempt as well. Photo: Liam Smith