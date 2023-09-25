HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

3 . Reece Burke: 8

Up to four consecutive starts now for the centre half as he continued his injury-free start to the campaign. Defended solidly, with some excellent positioning in the first half, until Neto set off after the break, beaten by the attacker’s trickery in the area for the opener. Kept any other threats to a minimum and gives Luton such a positive outlet as well, never afraid to venture forward, with some good deliveries into the box. Photo: Liam Smith