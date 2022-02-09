HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Barnsley 1

Luton ended a wait of nearly 30 years to beat Barnsley in the league at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night with a 2-1 success. Allan Campbell scored the opening goal in the first period, before Elijah Adebayo's penalty on the hour sealed victory. To find out how the Town players rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 6.5
Was involved earlier than he thought with Barnsley slicing through Town’s defence. Might have been embarrassed by one fumble and expertly dinked by Morris. Got behind a free kick well in a second half that saw the visitors’ threat diminish.
2. James Bree: 7
Boundless energy on the right hand side as he moved further forward late on. His dead-ball quality means Town always have a chance from set-pieces and so it proved when his corner was scrambled home in the first period.
3. Amari’i Bell: 6.5
One mistake aside in the first half when he needlessly tried to clear, the full back looked to be positive where possible. Driving burst led to a cross that Cornick poked wide as he along with his team-mates tightened up after the interval.
4. Reece Burke: 6.5
Centre half didn’t have it his own way in the opening 45 minutes, struggling Barnsley having the better of proceedings. Made the odd advance when possible as he kept a tighter leash on the Tykes forwards as the game wore on.