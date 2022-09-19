HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Blackburn Rovers 0

Luton Town registered their opening home victory of the season at the seventh attempt when they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The hosts led through Carlton Morris’s sixth goal in six game on 58 minutes, as Reece Burke curled home a stunning second nine minutes later.
To see how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Hesitated slightly when coming off his line in the early stages but got just about enough on Brereton Diaz’s shot to prevent it going to line, Potts doing the rest. Other than that, he had very little to do throughout the 90 minutes, with Rovers’ shooting wayward, Hirst slicing a decent opportunity over, as he earned a third shut-out in Town colours.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 7
After a quiet first half, he, like the rest of the Hatters grew into the contest the longer it wore on after the break. Final ball wasn’t at its best though this time, putting one free kick from a decent position straight over the bar and another cross into the side-netting. Might have made it 3-0, denied from close range by keeper Kaminski.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 8.5
Back in the side following some recent injury issues and is surely one of the first names on the teamsheet when it comes to Town’s back three. Defensively solidly and then showed a threat at the other end, stepping in and going on to curl a magnificent 25-yard effort on his supposed weaker left foot for his first ever Luton league goal.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 8.5
Deservedly restored by Jones as he had very harshly been left out of the side that drew with Coventry in midweek. Showed why he’s one of Luton’s best defenders at the moment by keeping the dangerous Brereton Diaz quiet all afternoon. Looked confident in possession and used the ball well too, doing just enough to put off Hirst in stoppage time. Hopefully the start of a long run in the team.
Photo: Liam Smith