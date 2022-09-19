HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Blackburn Rovers 0

4. Tom Lockyer: 8.5

Deservedly restored by Jones as he had very harshly been left out of the side that drew with Coventry in midweek. Showed why he’s one of Luton’s best defenders at the moment by keeping the dangerous Brereton Diaz quiet all afternoon. Looked confident in possession and used the ball well too, doing just enough to put off Hirst in stoppage time. Hopefully the start of a long run in the team.

Photo: Liam Smith