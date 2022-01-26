HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Bristol City 1

Luton ground out a battling 2-1 win against Bristol City during their Championship clash at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night. The hosts had led 1-0 through Tom Lockyer's first goal for the club, before Andreas Weimann levelled in the second period. Town weren't to be denied though, Elijah Adebayo netting his 12th of the season to win it, and to find out how the hosts rated on the evening, see below.