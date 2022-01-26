HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Bristol City 1

Luton ground out a battling 2-1 win against Bristol City during their Championship clash at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night. The hosts had led 1-0 through Tom Lockyer's first goal for the club, before Andreas Weimann levelled in the second period. Town weren't to be denied though, Elijah Adebayo netting his 12th of the season to win it, and to find out how the hosts rated on the evening, see below.
1. James Shea: 7
Despite the Robins dominance, he didn’t have a great deal to do in terms of actual shots on goal. Bailed out by Naismith after missing an early corner but a stunning save from Pring, although he wasn’t to know it wouldn’t have counted.
2. James Bree (STAR MAN): 8
Set-piece deliveries were of a consistently high class all evening, the major factor behind Town's victory. Picked out Lockyer for the first, while his free kick led to an almighty scramble for the second. More of the same please.
3. Amari’i Bell: 6.5
Didn’t always get out to his man as quickly as he might have done to shut down the danger, especially in the first half. Is able to beat an opponent and swing in a threatening cross from the left given half a chance though.
4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5
By his own admission, it wasn’t one of his better games, but has to be noted he hadn’t played any kind of football since November. Will have loved scoring following his time at Bristol Rovers, and should have had a second as well.