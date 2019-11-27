Graeme Jones applauds Town's fans after the 2-1 win over Charlton last night

Hatters rated: Luton Town 2 Charlton Athletic 1

Luton picked up a vital Championship victory last night, defeating Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters had fallen behind early on, but showed real character to bounce back and level through Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, before Izzy Brown won it in the second half. Here's how the Town players rated on the night.

Defensive error meant he was faced with yet another one-on-one, unable to prevent Leko from putting Charlton in front. Solid evening afterwards though, coming off his line to punch the clear when needed.

1. James Shea: 8

Defensive error meant he was faced with yet another one-on-one, unable to prevent Leko from putting Charlton in front. Solid evening afterwards though, coming off his line to punch the clear when needed.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Appears to be over his sticky spell with a promising display on the right hand side of defence. Impressive aerially, got stuck in when needed and calm in possession too, venturing forward well if the chance arose.

2. James Bree: 8

Appears to be over his sticky spell with a promising display on the right hand side of defence. Impressive aerially, got stuck in when needed and calm in possession too, venturing forward well if the chance arose.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Good chance in the first half with the ball rolling perfectly for him just outside the box, only to blaze disappointingly over. Defended the threats from his flank well though, limiting the Addicks' crossing opportunities.

3. Dan Potts: 7.5

Good chance in the first half with the ball rolling perfectly for him just outside the box, only to blaze disappointingly over. Defended the threats from his flank well though, limiting the Addicks' crossing opportunities.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Looked good in both departments as one rampaging 40 yard run led to a decent chance for Cornick, while made a vital block from Leko early in the second period to keep Town on level terms.

4. Matty Pearson: 8

Looked good in both departments as one rampaging 40 yard run led to a decent chance for Cornick, while made a vital block from Leko early in the second period to keep Town on level terms.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3