Hatters rated: Luton Town 2 Charlton Athletic 1

Luton picked up a vital Championship victory last night, defeating Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.
The Hatters had fallen behind early on, but showed real character to bounce back and level through Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, before Izzy Brown won it in the second half. Here's how the Town players rated on the night.
1. James Shea: 8
Defensive error meant he was faced with yet another one-on-one, unable to prevent Leko from putting Charlton in front. Solid evening afterwards though, coming off his line to punch the clear when needed.
Appears to be over his sticky spell with a promising display on the right hand side of defence. Impressive aerially, got stuck in when needed and calm in possession too, venturing forward well if the chance arose.
Good chance in the first half with the ball rolling perfectly for him just outside the box, only to blaze disappointingly over. Defended the threats from his flank well though, limiting the Addicks' crossing opportunities.