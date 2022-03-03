HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Chelsea 3

Luton were 22 minutes away from causing a massive FA Cup shock against eight times winners Chelsea at Kenilworth Road last night, eventually beaten 3-2 in their fifth round tie.
Goals from Reece Burke and Harry Cornick had put the Hatters 2-1 in front at the break, Saul replying for the Blues.
However, late strikes from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku saw the Blues progress, and to find out how the hosts rated on the night, see below.
1. Jed Steer: 6
So unlucky to pick up what looks like a serious Achilles injury inside the opening 15 minutes as you knew straight away his night was over. Eventually stretchered off and it seems unlikely he will feature again for the Hatters this term.
2. Peter Kioso: 7.5
Came in at right wingback and with Town understandably not seeing too much of the ball, his opportunities to get forward were fairly limited. Still got stuck in against his more illustrious opponents all evening though with some important clearances.
3. Amari’i Bell: 8
Looked confident and comfortable in the surroundings against some high class Chelsea attackers. Covered round well as for over an hour it appeared an upset was on the cards. Led some decent charges the other way too.
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
Like the rest of Town’s defence, deserved great credit for keeping the Premier League side to just one for as long as they did. Made a superb block in the first half and stood up well to prevent Werner getting a shot off in the second.