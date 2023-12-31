HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Chelsea 3

Luton finished 2023 with a narrow defeat against Chelsea at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The Hatters had fallen 3-0 down with 69 minutes gone, Cole Palmer (2) and Noni Madueke on target for the visitors, only to hit back with late goals from Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo. Rob Edwards’ side couldn’t quite find an equaliser though and to find out how the home players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Looked like he was going to have a busy time of it when using his feet well twice early on to deny Gallagher and Jackson, then given little chance when Palmer rifled home following a poor pass out by Kabore. Won’t be too happy that Madueke beat him at the near post to make it 2-0, considering the form he has been, but couldn’t do much to prevent Palmer from waltzing through to add a third goal. Didn't have a great deal to do after that as it was all Luton. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Issa Kabore: 6
Back in the side after missing Boxing Day and looked to make a positive start to proceedings on the right. With the game evenly poised, his poor pass out of defence went straight to Palmer, the wingback's slow attempts to block also punished when his former Manchester City team-mated fired the visitors in front. Not much came off in terms of a final ball, with the youngster replaced at the break as Luton changed formation. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi: 7.5
Had a real battle with Jackson as he looked to make sure the Chelsea attacker knew he was about from the word go, often getting close to him and using his physical attributes well, the forward throwing himself to the floor on a number of occasions in a bid to win some cheap free kicks. Seven tackles in total showed what an impact he had defensively yet again and demonstrated the crossfield pass out to Doughty that he possesses in his armoury now too. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Gabe Osho: 7.5
Won his battle with Broja as he got tight to the Albanian international when Chelsea went long from their goal kicks, always looking to get first contact and then bravely going one v one against his opponent to reduce his threat, ensuring he had very little to work with. Couldn't do much to prevent the opening two goals and then dazzled by Palmer's footwork as the Blues added a third. His top flight displays since returning from injury remain a real positive for Luton though. Photo: Liam Smith