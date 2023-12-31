HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Chelsea 3

1 . Thomas Kaminski: 7

Looked like he was going to have a busy time of it when using his feet well twice early on to deny Gallagher and Jackson, then given little chance when Palmer rifled home following a poor pass out by Kabore. Won’t be too happy that Madueke beat him at the near post to make it 2-0, considering the form he has been, but couldn’t do much to prevent Palmer from waltzing through to add a third goal. Didn't have a great deal to do after that as it was all Luton. Photo: Liam Smith