HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Coventry City 2

Luton’s long wait for a first home win carried on last night as they were pegged back twice to draw 2-2 against Coventry City.
Carlton Morris had put the Hatters in front early on, as although Viktor Gyokeres levelled, Morris’s second of the evening with just 14 minutes gone had Town ahead once more.
After the break, Gustavo Hamer curled home from 25 yards with an hour gone, as the hosts, who were denied a stonewall penalty in the closing stages, couldn’t find a winner.
To see how the Luton players rated, check out the gallery below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Might have known he was in for a busy night when Gyokeres was allowed to go clean through and drag wide early on. Unable to stop the striker when left exposed again shortly afterwards, but off his line well to clear Bradley's under-hit backpass and made a terrific save from Allen in the second half. As against Wigan, was beaten by a finish of real quality from outside the box.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 7
Played his part in the first goal, flicking on for Cornick to eventually set up Morris. Delivery was decent for the majority, a terrifically instinctive cross glanced against the post by Potts. Another set-piece in the second half was put over by an offside Adebayo, before his mix-up with Freeman laid the foundations for Coventry’s equaliser.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Gabe Osho: 6
Of the back three, he was easily the best on the night, managing to keep City top scorer Godden quiet for the majority of the contest and making some good clearances when the ball arrived in the box. He too struggled when faced with the impressive Gyokeres though, beaten by the forward after the break, with Horvath coming to the rescue.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 4
Surprise to see Lockyer dropped after his recent displays and the captain’s struggles started early, unable to keep up with Gyokeres. Looked like he might have to make way early with injury but kept at it, although the rustiness of missing a month showing, an ill-judged backpass almost costing Town, with regulation clearances going astray too. Tightened up slightly after the break, but will hopefully come back better from what was a difficult 90 minutes.
Photo: Liam Smith