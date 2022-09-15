HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Coventry City 2

4. Sonny Bradley: 4

Surprise to see Lockyer dropped after his recent displays and the captain’s struggles started early, unable to keep up with Gyokeres. Looked like he might have to make way early with injury but kept at it, although the rustiness of missing a month showing, an ill-judged backpass almost costing Town, with regulation clearances going astray too. Tightened up slightly after the break, but will hopefully come back better from what was a difficult 90 minutes.

Photo: Liam Smith