HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Crystal Palace 1

The Hatters led through Teden Mengi’s 72nd minute strike, before seeing Eagles winger Michael Olise equalise within a matter of seconds.
Substitute Jacob Brown then slid home Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross to win it in the closing stages and to find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 9.5
In absolutely outstanding form for the Hatters at the moment as he showed once more with a terrific double save in the first half, the second stop from Schlupp quite magnificent. Caught Eze’s free kick comfortably, while after the break, used an outstretched leg to thwart Andersen's low drive as Palace looked to level. Brilliantly parried Edouard's header before knowing the offside flag was raised, bravely gathered from Lerma and only denied a first clean sheet by Elise's wonder goal. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Alfie Doughty: 7.5
Appearance number 50 for the Hatters as he had to switch flanks with Kabore missing out due to concussion. Became apparent early on he was always looking to cut back on to his left foot as his threats were well negated by the Palace defence. Did unleash one cross on his weaker foot which flew across goal, but no forward had gambled. Still put in another big shift though as his corner led to Mengi's goal, while he always got stuck in and tried to make things happen. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Teden Mengi (STAR MAN): 9.5
Yet another feather in the cap of the Hatters’ recruitment team over the summer as in just his sixth Premier League start, already looks a seasoned pro at this level. Kept Palace quiet in the first period, despite the Eagles having plenty of the ball, and then showed his predatory instincts to score his first goal to put Luton ahead from a corner after the break. When the visitors looked to load the box after falling behind again, he was truly immense, with a number of magnificent headers out and crucial clearances. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 9.5
Part of a back three that are really growing into what it takes to defend at this level now as he was touch tight to Edouard for most of the game, nipping in to stop him from turning, while using his physicality impressively to prevent him holding things up. Confident enough to venture forward with the ball now as well, he threw his body on the line in typical fashion at the death to prevent a heart-breaking Eagles equaliser. Photo: Liam Smith