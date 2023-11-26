HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Crystal Palace 1

2 . Alfie Doughty: 7.5

Appearance number 50 for the Hatters as he had to switch flanks with Kabore missing out due to concussion. Became apparent early on he was always looking to cut back on to his left foot as his threats were well negated by the Palace defence. Did unleash one cross on his weaker foot which flew across goal, but no forward had gambled. Still put in another big shift though as his corner led to Mengi's goal, while he always got stuck in and tried to make things happen. Photo: Liam Smith