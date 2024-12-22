HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Derby County 1

Luton left it extremely late to register a vital three points when beating Derby County 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.
Trailing to Kayden Jackson’s header just before the hour mark, Town levelled on 89 minutes when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s terrific volley flicked in off team-mate Tom Holmes, before they won it in stoppage time thanks to Carlton Morris’s deflected strike. To find out how the Hatters rated during the evening, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Goalkeeper had virtually nothing to do in the first period as Derby looked to be more than happy with playing for a stalemate. When the Rams became more adventurous in the second period, he used his knees well to deflect Jackson's attempt away early on. No chance with Jackson's far post header that bounced into the bottom corner, but made a crucial stop from Goudmijn's low attempt that was creeping in to ensure the Hatters didn’t have a bigger mountain to climb during the closing stages. Photo: David Rogers
2. Tahith Chong: 6
Appeared Luton’s main creative outlet in the first period as he saw a cross-shot saved by Zetterstrom and then when Town were able to find the space to break, he was always an option, seeing another effort blocked away when released by Krauß. Over on the right once more, he more often than not cut back on to his left foot, one delivery bouncing narrowly wide of the target. The danger of playing him as a wingback was shown by the Rams opener in the second period, as he had to do better when allowing Jackson to score at the far post. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuinness: 6.5
Moved out to the right as Andersen went central and gave away some needless fouls in the first period which led to the stop-start nature of the contest, as he might have done better with a hooked volley that flew over the top from another dangerous Clark corner. Did stretch ever sinew to make one absolutely vital aerial intervention and prevent Derby from scoring on the stroke of half time, as he made some important clearances throughout the contest, especially when the Rams began to become more of an attacking force. Photo: David Horn
4. Mads Andersen (STAR MAN): 7
The fit-again centre half was handed his first start in well over a year as Edwards showed his faith in him by putting him into the middle of the back three. Had the odd shaky moment which can be understandable after so few first team minutes, but can be more than pleased with his efforts throughout the evening. Looked good aerially for the entire contest, winning eight headers in total, while he was also well positioned to make plenty of clearances. If he can finally stay clear of injury, then his availability will certainly aid Town's defensive problems. Photo: David Horn
