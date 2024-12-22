HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Derby County 1

2 . Tahith Chong: 6

Appeared Luton’s main creative outlet in the first period as he saw a cross-shot saved by Zetterstrom and then when Town were able to find the space to break, he was always an option, seeing another effort blocked away when released by Krauß. Over on the right once more, he more often than not cut back on to his left foot, one delivery bouncing narrowly wide of the target. The danger of playing him as a wingback was shown by the Rams opener in the second period, as he had to do better when allowing Jackson to score at the far post. Photo: David Horn