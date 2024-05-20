HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Fulham 4

3 . Daiki Hashioka: 5.5

Restored to the starting line-up with Burke out as he had to play in a right-sided centre half position once more. Struggled at times, playing Adama and Wilson onside for Fulham's first two goals, unable to block the first as well. When he was able to get forward, he showed what he has to offer in an attacking sense, picking out Morris for a good chance, while might have scored himself, unfortunately getting his half volley all wrong. Top flight life has been a baptism of fire for the Japanese international who will hope for a return to his wingback position next season. Photo: Liam Smith