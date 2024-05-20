HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Fulham 4

Carlton Morris scored his 11th of the campaign, while Alfie Doughty was also on target, but Raul Jimenez’s double, plus goals from Adama and Harry Wilson saw the Cottagers triumph. To find out how the Hatters rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Would have been great to finish off his campaign with a third clean sheet of the season, but the Premier League showed yet again that every single side just has so much quality in attack. Had no chance with Adama’s thunderous daisycutter, before Jimenez also demonstrated his class in front of goal twice, clinically locating the corner of the net each time. Woodwork denied Wilson, who then went on to curl in another terrific strike, but a lovely touch to miss out on the final 15 minutes and allow Shea to get his top flight debut. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Chiedozie Ogbene (STAR MAN): 7.5
First start for over two months and he was another who showed Luton just what they had been missing in his absence. Able to get at his man and become a real threat as the half progressed, testing Leno with one effort. Quick sprint from Kaminski's goal kick saw him win a penalty when fouled by Bassey as he continued those explosive bursts after the break, hauled back by Robinson for a booking. Tried his luck again only to find Fulham defenders in the way but should be a real attacking asset in the Championship next term. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Daiki Hashioka: 5.5
Restored to the starting line-up with Burke out as he had to play in a right-sided centre half position once more. Struggled at times, playing Adama and Wilson onside for Fulham's first two goals, unable to block the first as well. When he was able to get forward, he showed what he has to offer in an attacking sense, picking out Morris for a good chance, while might have scored himself, unfortunately getting his half volley all wrong. Top flight life has been a baptism of fire for the Japanese international who will hope for a return to his wingback position next season. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi: 7
Was keeping a close eye on the Fulham attackers in the opening quarter of an hour as despite the Cottagers dominating possession, they didn't create anything meaningful. Unfortunately then went down with an injury and on this occasion, he wasn't able to power on through, having to go off and be replaced by Johnson. Can reflect on an excellent first season at Kenilworth Road and in the Premier League as well, his unexpected breakthrough on of the club's real high points Photo: Liam Smith