HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Grimsby Town 2

Luton were held to an FA Cup fourth round draw by League Two side Grimsby Town at the weekend, after their contest at Kenilworth Road finished 2-2.
The visitors led late in the first half through Gavan Holohan’s header, only for Elijah Adebayo’s penalty and Jordan Clark’s volley to put Town in front on 66 minutes.
Harry Clifton levelled 30 seconds later though as the Mariners forced a replay, and to find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
His handling looked secure early on, claiming Morris’s low shot well to his left. Backpedalled impressively to tip over Holohan’s dipping volley, but then couldn’t react to keep out his header from the set-piece, watching it bounce in without a man stationed on the post. Left exposed immediately after Luton had led as the Mariners went through to make it 2-2.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. Alfie Doughty: 8
Took the place of the departed Bree as Town’s right wingback and was always looking for a way to attack, either by beating his man or sending it into the box from deep. One brilliantly drilled delivery led to a first half chance, while low ball saw Clark produce his moment of magic to make it 2-1. Deep cross when switching to the left almost led to Berry winning it in stoppage time too.
Photo: Tony Marshall
3. Gabe Osho: 7
Defender was preferred to Burke on the right of the back three once more, as he looked to start off a number of Luton attacks when in possession, his passing more often than not neat and tidy. Unable to get back on to the post in time to prevent Holohan's heading bouncing into the corner, but it was his intervention that led to the penalty, cutting out a clearance and then being clipped inside the area for Hatters to level.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Tom Lockyer: 6.5
Not quite at the level of his recent displays, as the Mariners were able to bely their league position and breach Luton’s defence twice. Couldn't cut out the ball forward when Grimsby equalised just seconds after Town had led, while lost out inside the box late on as the visitors almost grabbed a winner as well.
Photo: Liam Smith