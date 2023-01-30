HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Grimsby Town 2

3 . Gabe Osho: 7

Defender was preferred to Burke on the right of the back three once more, as he looked to start off a number of Luton attacks when in possession, his passing more often than not neat and tidy. Unable to get back on to the post in time to prevent Holohan's heading bouncing into the corner, but it was his intervention that led to the penalty, cutting out a clearance and then being clipped inside the area for Hatters to level.

Photo: Liam Smith