HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Middlesbrough 1

Luton hit back from a goal down to beat play-off rivals Middlesbrough 2-1 at Kenilworth Road last night.
The Hatters had trailed to Cameron Archer’s goal in the first half, before Tom Lockyer's header and Carlton Morris’s penalty sealed the points after the break.
To find out how the Town players rated on the evening, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 5
His reluctance in coming off his line, which has been an issue at times this season, was highlighted once more by Boro’s opener. Slow to react to the danger, he then came out tentatively, completely missing his kick, allowing Archer to eventually walk the ball into the net. Didn’t have a great deal to do after that as Luton’s defence held firm. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Cody Drameh: 7.5
Had his work cut out against the impressive Giles, the Boro player always a threat with his pace and delivery. Managed to keep him quiet in the first half, but he posed more of a danger after the break, leaving the on-loan Leeds wingback with his hands full. Kept things neat and tidy in possession though, more often than not finding a team-mate. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 9
Been quite the week for the Welsh international. Named in the Championship Team of the Year on Sunday, he was back in the thick of things as a clash of heads with Crooks left him dazed and bloodied, but shook it off to deliver another terrific display. Capped it off with the equaliser, heading Doughty’s corner into the net, before making a magnificently brave block to keep Luton in front. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 6.5
Won’t have been happy with the manner in which Middlesbrough took the lead, unable to prevent Crooks’ pass from reaching Archer and then left slightly red faced as the forward danced around his last-gasp attempt to slide in and block. Troubled by the pace of the visiting attackers when isolated, although did manage to make some important interventions. Photo: Liam Smith