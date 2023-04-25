HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Middlesbrough 1

3 . Tom Lockyer (STAR MAN): 9

Been quite the week for the Welsh international. Named in the Championship Team of the Year on Sunday, he was back in the thick of things as a clash of heads with Crooks left him dazed and bloodied, but shook it off to deliver another terrific display. Capped it off with the equaliser, heading Doughty’s corner into the net, before making a magnificently brave block to keep Luton in front. Photo: Liam Smith