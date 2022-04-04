HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 2 Millwall 2

Luton picked up another point in their challenge for the play-offs as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Millwall at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Hatters had fallen behind in the first half to Tom Bradshaw's strike, before Elijah Adebayo levelled with his 16th of the season.

Benik Afobe looked to have won it for the Lions late on, only for visiting skipper Jake Cooper to divert Robert Snodgrass's free kick into his own net with three minutes to go.

To find out how the hosts rated on the afternoon, see below.

James Shea: 6.5 Couldn't really do much about either of Millwall's goals such were the clinical nature of the finishes. Looked to dominate his area by coming out for crosses and had to be alert to prevent Malone from winning it in stoppage time.

James Bree: 7 Tried his best to get forward on the right when the chance arose for Hatters, but Millwall closed down the avenues effectively. Set-pieces led to some moments of concern for the Lions, although they had the height to cope.

Amari'i Bell (STAR MAN): 8.5 Continues to excel on the left hand side as he played a huge part in the goal, his clever one-two setting up Adebayo to score. Picked out Mpanzu as well earlier, while almost won it late on too, a deflected drive going narrowly wide.

Tom Lockyer: 7.5 Imposed himself aerially on the Millwall forwards, relishing the challenge to get up well on numerous occasions and head the danger away. Couldn't quite catch Burke in time to prevent the attacker setting up the visitors second though.